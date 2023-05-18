12 injured after bus meets with accident in Sikkim's Gangtok

By ANI | Published: May 18, 2023 02:28 PM

Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], May 18 : As many as 12 children were injured after a private bus carrying 23 students, two staff and a driver met with an accident in Singbel, Makha under Gangtok district on Thursday.

According to the information, the 12 injured have been rushed to the STNM Hospital and Central Referral Hospital in Gangtok.

So far no casualties have been reported and three students are critical.

More details are awaited.

Further investigation is underway.

