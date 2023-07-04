12 killed as truck rams 2 vehicles, crashes into dhaba in Maharashtra's Dhule

Dhule, July 4 At least 12 persons were killed and 28 more injured when a speeding container truck rammed two vehicles, lost control and then crashed into a wayside dhaba and bus stop in Dhule, an official said, here on Tuesday

The ghastly accident occurred around noon near the Palasner village when the multi-axle truck loaded with a cement consignment suffered a brake failure and lost control, said Police Inspector Suresh Shirsat from the spot.

Owing to the impact, the truck veered wildly on the road, banged in two cars parked outside the dhaba, and then crashed directly inside the eatery near the bus-stop on the highway.

Among the victims are two minor school children waiting at the bus stop and two occupants in the cars that were hit by the truck, said Shirsat.

Taking strong note of the incident, Rural Development Minister Girish Mahajan is overseeing the relief and rescue operations for the victims.

The injured have been rushed to nearby hospitals and the condition of at least three is critical, he added, and the fatalities could increase.

The crash took place when the loaded truck was heading from Madhya Pradesh towards Dhule. Senior officials rushed to the spot for investigations, while the highway was cleared for normal traffic soon afterwards.

As per locals and eyewitnesses, many of the victims were crushed and died instantly under the impact of the truck while at least three were rushed in a serious condition to the hospital.

One of the cars that was hit was reduced to a heap of metal and the second car was also badly damaged in the crash.

The scene in the dhaba resembled a warzone with chairs, tables, crockery, utensils and food thrown around, people’s personal belongings and other articles scattered in the vicinity.

--IANS

qn/uk

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor