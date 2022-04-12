13 arrested in Goa in connection with commotion on Ram Navami

Panaji, April 12 Thirteen persons were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the commotion between two religious groups during a Ram Navami parade in the port town of Vasco in South Goa on Sunday.

The arrest comes a day after Chief Minister Pramod Sawant urged people not to take law in their hands, while also appealing for peace.

Reacting to the development, state BJP President Sadanand Shet Tanavade said that proper action would be taken against the culprits.

"No one should take law into their hands. Whatever is the case, law stands by itself, therefore, no one should take law in their hands. The CM has already given instructions regarding it and proper action will be taken against the culprits," Tanavade told reporters at the Chief Minister's official residence in Panaji.

The commotion in Vasco occurred after members of a Ram Navami bike rally complained that stones were being flung on them from the rooftop of a place of religious worship nearby.

A deputy superintendent of police and the local police inspector were transferred to the police reserve lines in less than 24 hours after the incident.

