13-year-old detained for murder of a six-year-old boy in UP village

Prayagraj, Jan 1 The police have taken into custody a 13-year-old boy from the Railway Overbridge in the Industrial Area for the brutal murder of a six-year-old boy in Haldi Kala village in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on December 27.

The accused, known to the victim, was taken by the Industrial Area police and personnel from the trans-Yamuna special operations group of Prayagraj police.

The detained teenager, who later confessed his crime, had attacked and killed the child with a brick after failing in his attempt to sexually assault him, said a police official.

The 13-year-old is a Class 5 student who not only studied in the same school as the victim but also used to play with the victim often. On information provided by the accused boy, blood-stained clothes and the brick used in the crime were also recovered, the police added.

“A teen known to the victim and residing in the same neighbourhood as the victim has been detained on Sunday in connection with the murder. He has confessed to the crime. We are now preparing to present the accused in the juvenile court. Evidence has been collected against him,” said deputy commissioner of police (trans-Yamuna) Abhinav Tyagi.

The questioning has revealed that the victim was playing with his friends on the day of the murder. He strayed some distance while playing. The accused teen then took him to a secluded place and tried to sexually assault him. The victim resisted and tried to raise an alarm following which the teen panicked and hit him on the head and face with a brick lying nearby, said the official.

