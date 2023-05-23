13-yr-old girl dies of electrocution in K'taka

Belagavi (Karnataka), May 23 A 13-year-old girl died after receiving an electric shock from a high-tension power transmission cable while playing at her residence here on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Madhura More, a resident of Machche village. According to police, she got electrocuted from the high-tension wire installed just opposite to her residence. While playing she accidentally touched it.

Authorities of Hubballi Electricity Supply Company Limited (HESCOM) are claiming that they had served a notice to the girl's father not to build the house on the site. But, the family ignored the notice and warning of danger.

