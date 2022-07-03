13-yr-old stole Rs 1.70 lakh worth liquor from Jamnagar Police storeroom

Jamnagar, July 3 Jamnagar police was shocked to learn that a 13-year-old boy, living in the police quarters, had been stealing liquor from a police storeroom, and in three months stole liquor worth Rs 1,70,000.

The boy was caught finally on Saturday and a complaint was filed against the teenager.

Home Guard Jawan Mohit Mehta, on duty at the headquarters, saw the boy breaking into the storeroom from the backside on Saturday. A few minutes later he saw the boy coming out carrying something in his hand. On checking, he found that the minor was in possession of two bottles of a premium beer.

He was taken to the B-division police station, where in presence of Police Inspector Kamlesh Bhoi, the boy was questioned. It is believed that the accused told the police that he first broke into the store room in April 2022, since then he has been stealing seized liquor, said a Police Station officer.

Later, a police team along with government witnesses carried out a search at the accused's resident, government quarter block B/5 room number 49, from where the police seized 29 bottles of premium whisky.

Till July 2, he had stolen 317 bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) and seven tins of premium beer. The total market value is of Rs 1.70 lakh.

Police Head Constable Dhavalgiri Gosai from the C-division police station in his complaint has stated that the police is using one bungalow, behind the cyber cell office, in the Police headquarters as a storeroom. Where muddamal of various crimes are being stored. Muddamal seized till June 7, 2022 was kept in the store room.

The minor boy has been arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal code for theft, trespassing, house breaking with an intention of committing crime, and under the Prohibition act.

