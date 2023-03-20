13,000 cattle being smuggled to Bangladesh seized by authorities in Assam in 2022: CM Sarma

Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 20 : Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that 13,000 cattle being smuggled to Bangladesh have been seized by authorities in the state in 2022.

Replying to a question from All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Nazrul Hoque in the state assembly, the Assam CM said, "1,181 cases related to cross-border crimes have been registered last year in the state."

"The Indo-Bangladesh border is a sensitive boundary due to cattle smuggling, cross border crimes and the BSF has taken stringent measures to stop the crimes," he added.

"In 2022, 1,181 cases related to cross-border crimes have been registered. Last year, 13,000 cattle have been seized, 1,326 persons were arrested and 612 vehicles were seized. Cattle smuggling and crime-related cases have increased in Dhubri to 617. That is a hot zone of crime," CM Sarma remarked.

The CM further informed that he will ask Deputy Commissioner to hold a meeting with the local MLA along with Border Security Force (BSF) officials to ensure that, the people who stay along the bordering areas will not face any discomfort in their routine activities as well as illegal activities should be controlled.

Notably, last year in May, Assam Police arrested nine people for allegedly smuggling cattle from Dhemaji to Nagaon and from Nagaon to Shillong.

Police also rescued 102 cattle heads and seized seven vehicles in Nagaon.

"Assam Police apprehended nine people, rescued 102 cattle heads and seized seven vehicles in Nagaon. The cattle were reportedly being smuggled from Dhemaji to Nagaon or Jorabat and from Nagaon to Shillong," said Nagaon SP.

