140 Crore People of This Country Are My Family, Says PM Modi After Opposition Attack

In a retort to opposition parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Monday, Mera Bharat, Mera Parivaar, underscoring that the entirety of India constituted his family and emphasizing the transparency of his life. Restating his dedication to the nation's populace, he recounted departing from home at a youthful age with aspirations of serving the people.

Speaking at a heavily attended public rally in the district, the Prime Minister also affirmed his commitment to public welfare by referring to himself as a "sevak" (servant). Contending that the opposition said he had no family, the PM said 140 crore people of this country are my family. Mera Bharat mera parivaar,(My India is my family).

He further said his life is like an open book. People of the country know about it. When I left home in my childhood, I left with a dream that I will live for the countrymen, he said. Further, attacking dynasty parties, in the country, he said said they may have different faces, but jhoot and loot was their common character.

Modi further said that while TRS became BRS, it did not change anything, apparently for Telangana. Now the Congress has succeeded the regional party in the ruling saddle, but “nothing is going to happen, he claimed.