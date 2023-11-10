15 injured in LPG cylinder explosion in Bihar's east Champaran

Patna, Nov 10 At least 15 persons sustained burn injuries after an LPG cylinder exploded in Bihar's east Champaran district, authorities said.

The incident took place on Thursday evening at Pakhnahiya village under Palanwa police station in the district.

Dhiraj Kumar, the village head of Pakhnahia panchayat, who along with other locals rescued the victims and took them to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Bettiah, and Birgunj hospital for treatment.

Nine of the injured persons were admitted in GMCH Bettiah and two of them are battling for their lives in the ICU. Six patients were admitted to a hospital in Birgunj.

"The incident occurred at a time when a woman was cooking meals in the evening and an LPG cylinder caught fire. The other family members tried to take away the cylinder outside the house which exploded and 15 persons, including women, children and elderly persons, came under the impact. They sustained burn injuries and two of them are critically injured," Kumar said.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor