1,500 Sikhs join BJP ahead of Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, Punjab

New Delhi, April 27 In a significant development, 1,500 members from the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, along with Singh Sabha and other Sikh organisations, joined BJP on Saturday, just weeks ahead of Lok Sabha elections in Delhi and Punjab.

At a grand ceremony held at the party's central office in New Delhi, BJP's National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, National Secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and Delhi Pradesh President Virendra Sachdeva conferred party membership to seven members of the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee.

Addressing the event after the joining of Sikh members, BJP National President J. P. Nadda said that it is a matter of "pride and happiness" for BJP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares a special bond with the Sikh community, and BJP, along with the Sikh community, will work for the development of Delhi and Punjab.

If someone has worked genuinely for the Sikh community, it is PM Modi, said the BJP National President, adding: "PM Modi has been in charge of Punjab for a long time, and hence he shares a special bond with them."

Nadda claimed that "PM Modi has done many things for the Sikh community which no other Prime Minister could do in 70 years," citing projects such as the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor and the provision of GST relief on langar meals by the Punjab government.

Reflecting on the riots of 1984, Nadda recalled PM Modi's decisive action in forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to address the atrocities of the riots, resulting in the imprisonment of the perpetrators.

He expressed his gratitude for the large-scale support from the Sikh community and said: "The party cares for everyone. Recognising the contributions of the Sikh community, respecting them and including them in the mainstream is only possible in BJP."

Nadda praised the Sikh community's resilience and sacrifices in defending the country against various threats. He emphasised the significance of their integration into the BJP's fold, citing it as a crucial step toward advancing the nation's unity, integrity, and security.

It is worth mentioning that this induction marked a historic moment for the BJP, as for the first time, people in such large numbers joined the party.

Jasmain Singh Noni, Harjeet Singh Pappa, Ramandeep Singh Thapar, Bhupinder Singh Ginni, Ramandeep Singh Mehta, Parvinder Singh Lucky, and Manjeet Singh Aulakh, along with 1,500 other significant personalities associated with the Singh Sabha and other Sikh organisations joined the BJP's fold.

During the event, BJP's National Secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa invoked former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's statement, alleging that "Congress has committed genocide" against Sikhs and asserting that the "Sikh community will never forgive Congress for its actions."

He lauded the efforts of PM Modi in championing Sikh interests, emphasising that the Sikh community is "Modi ka Pariwar."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor