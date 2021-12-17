156 kidney stones removed from a patient in Hyderabad

A hospital in Hyderabad removed 156 kidney stones from a patient's body yesterday. Stones were removed from the kidneys of a 50-year-old woman through a keyhole. Doctors claim that for the first time in the country, such a large number of stones were removed from a patient's body at the same time. The Preeti Urology and Kidney Hospital in Hyderabad has claimed that the stones were removed from the kidney of a woman living in Hubli with the help of laparoscopy and endoscopy without any major surgery. The patient is a teacher in a school. She lives in Hubli. She suddenly felt pain after which she underwent test. She was diagnosed with kidney stone.

Stones have formed in a woman's kidneys in the last 2 years. But in the last 2 years, the woman has not had any problem. Suddenly the woman began to experience pain. The woman then took the test. The doctors were shocked to see her report. The doctor decided to perform laparoscopy and endoscopy without surgery. It took 3 hours. The doctor removed all the stones with a simple keyhole opening. The condition of the woman is good now and she is working as before.