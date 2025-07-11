1,608 ‘unauthorised’ horns removed in Mumbai city: Maha CM

Mumbai, July 11 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday that “unauthorised” horns have been removed from all religious places in Mumbai as police have removed a total of 1,608 horns.

“This entire operation was carried out peacefully without any tension,” claimed the Chief Minister to reply to a calling attention motion moved by BJP legislator Sudhir Mungantiwar and others.

The Chief Minister said that as of today, horns from 3,367 religious places have been removed in the state.

“Now, half of the fine for the horns installed without permission will be given to the complainant. If horns are installed without permission anywhere in the state again, the responsibility will be fixed on the officer of the concerned police station in that area,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that playing any kind of musical instrument will be banned in the forest area, adding that clear instructions have been given to the Forest Department and police administration for this.

“Special flying squads will be formed under the offices of all police commissioners to prevent noise pollution, and they will take immediate action against horn players. A standard operating procedure has been implemented for action against horn players. Widespread awareness is being created to prevent noise pollution,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Urban Development, Madhuri Misal, to another calling attention motion moved by BJP legislator, Manda Mhatre, said that a policy has been formulated regarding regularisation, eviction or relocation of unauthorised religious places in the state.

The minister said that as per the circular issued by the Urban Development Department on November 5, 2016, clear guidelines have been issued for action against unauthorised religious places.

“Subject to these instructions, the Municipal Corporations across the state have been directed to take action against unauthorised religious places within their jurisdiction according to their categories,” she added.

Minister Misal said that unauthorised religious places have been categorised. Places that can be regularised before 2009 are included in category 'A', places that can be evicted before or after are included in category 'B', and places that can be relocated before are included in category 'C'.

She said that the state government has formed state-level, district-level and municipal-level committees to take action according to these categories.

She pointed out that decisions regarding regularisation, eviction or relocation of religious places are being taken after hearing the objections and suggestions received by the municipal-level committees.

“Due to this, no unilateral action is taken against any religious place,” claimed the minister.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor