18 bus routes to be rationalised in East Delhi with IIT assistance: Minister

New Delhi, Sep 11 With technical support from IIT Delhi, 18 public transport bus routes have been identified for rationalisation in the Trans-Yamuna region, Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said on Thursday.

The rationalisation project aims to make the area commuter-friendly, reduce congestion, and improve last-mile connectivity by strengthening integration with metro stations and key industrial hubs, he said.

"This route rationalisation is an important step towards making the Trans-Yamuna area commuter-friendly and reducing congestion. Our focus is to provide reliable, affordable, and last-mile green mobility solutions to every citizen of Delhi,” he said.

The approved rationalisation plan will be implemented in a phased manner to ensure smooth execution and maximum benefit for the public, said the Minister.

This route rationalisation has been strategically designed to extend bus services to maximum uncovered areas, bringing relief to previously unserved localities and touching over a thousand bus stops, thereby ensuring inclusive and accessible public transport for all, he said.

The new routes have been carefully designed to improve last-mile connectivity, reduce traffic congestion, and provide direct connectivity to industrial hubs such as New Mandoli, Patparganj, and Tahirpur, while ensuring that underserved residential clusters are better integrated with Delhi Metro services.

In line with the government’s focus on green and seamless mobility, 3,800 electric buses have been introduced to strengthen the bus fleet, benefiting nearly 40 lakh daily commuters in Delhi, the Minister said.

With reforms such as route rationalisation, the government is working steadily towards transforming DTC from a loss-making entity into a more efficient and financially sustainable service provider.

The Minister said the Rekha Gupta government has added 3,800 electric buses in the last six months since assuming office, which has significantly strengthened last-mile connectivity.

“In the next six months, Delhi will witness a visibly improved and robust public transport system. Alongside, we are also working on fixing the Outer Ring Road, which will provide much-needed relief from congestion and further streamline traffic flow across the city,” said Dr Singh.

