18 Naxals Including One Top Commander Killed in Chhattisgarh's Kanker Encounter

Border Security Force (BSF) and the District Reserve Guard (DRG) in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district did joint operation on Tuesday killed 18 naxals and one of their top leaders. The Naxal leader Shankar Rao had a reward of Rs 25 lakh on his head, police said.

During this operation three soldiers were injured in the encounter Officials stated that 18 bodies were found, along with a significant haul of weapons, including seven AK-47 rifles and three light machine guns. They also stated that this number might increase. The clash occurred between police and Naxals in the Maad region days before the Lok Sabha elections. Kanker residents will cast their votes on April 26 in the second phase of polling.