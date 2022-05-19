18-year-old woman found dead on Goa Beach

Panaji, May 19 An 18-year-old woman was found dead on Velsao beach in South Goa on Thursday afternoon and police suspect that she was allegedly murdered.

DSP Nilesh Rane told that the incident came to light at around 3.30 pm.

The deceased was identified as Diya Naik.

"Stab injuries are found on the body of a deceased woman. We suspect it is a homicide. We are investigating the case further," he said.

