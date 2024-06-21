1,815 industrial disputes, 15 strikes settled in TN in FY24

Chennai, June 21 A total of 1,815 industrial disputes and strikes in 15 industries were settled and resolved last fiscal by Tamil Nadu’s Labour Department, said CV Ganesan, Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development.

In the policy note for the year 2024-25 placed in the state Assembly on Friday, Ganesan said, “During the financial year 2023-2024, the conciliation officers have resolved 1,815 industrial disputes amicably and strikes in 15 industries have also been resolved, thus protecting the interests of more than 5,000 workers.”

According to the policy note, to maintain industrial peace, the Conciliation Officers of the Labour Department make all efforts to resolve the disputes through settlement between the representatives of the workmen and managements.

Last fiscal, 229 new trade unions were registered under the Trade Unions Act, 1926, the policy note states.

This Act provides for the registration of trade unions and also certain privileges and protection to the registered ones.

As regards implementation of the Minimum Wages Act, 1948, during the financial year 2023-2024, enforcement officers have conducted 30,793 inspections and 34 cases were disposed.

As many as 907 claims were filed before the Regional Joint Commissioners of Labour.

A total of 945 claims were disposed off and Rs.8,48,31,994 ordered to be paid to the workmen, the government said.

Towards elimination of child and adolescent labour, the policy note said, last fiscal regular and special inspections were conducted in 44,051 establishments and 268 violations were noticed.

As many as 65 child and 274 adolescent labourers were rescued and rehabilitated and 57 cases were filed and 103 cases (including previous pending) ended in conviction.

Total fine imposed for these violations was Rs.19,42,500. As regards the bonded labourers, during 2023-24 as many as 196 bonded labourers were rescued and a sum of Rs.58,80,000 was paid as immediate assistance to 203 rescued bonded labourers (including those bonded labourers in previous years rescued).

“As more number of child and bonded labourers were identified in many places in North Chennai in recent times, an awareness workshop on the challenges faced in Identification, Release and Rehabilitation of Child Labour/Bonded Labour in North Chennai was conducted at Southern India Chamber of Commerce, Chennai on 05.09.2023,” the policy notes said.

During the awareness workshop the employers’ associations signed a resolution promising that they would not engage any form of child and bonded labourers in their domestic work as well as in their shops/establishments, the government said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor