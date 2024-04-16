1,862 sensitive booths in six Bengal LS constituencies going for polls in first two phases

Kolkata, April 16 The office of the Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal on Tuesday released a list of 1,862 sensitive booths in the six Lok Sabha constituencies of the state in the first two phases.

The three Lok Sabha constituencies that are going for polls on April 19 are Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar, and the maximum number of sensitive booths are in Jalpaiguri at 391, followed by 196 at Cooch Behar, and 159 at Alipurduar.

In the second phase, the three Lok Sabha constituencies that are going for polls on April 26 are Raiganj, Balurghat and Darjeeling, and the maximum number of sensitive booths are in Raiganj at 408, followed by 400 at Darjeeling, and 308 at Balurghat.

The CEO's office also announced the name of Syed Waquar Raza, a 2008-batch Indian Police Service officer, as the new Deputy Inspector General of Police, Murshidabad range. He replaces Mukesh, who was removed from the post by the Election Commission on Monday. Raza was currently the Joint Commissioner, Crime, in the Kolkata Police.

