19-year-old model says gang-raped in Kochi, woman among four accused held

Kochi, Nov 18 Three Kerala youths and a woman from Rajasthan were taken into custody on Friday after a 19-year-old model complained of being raped in a car here on Thursday night, police said.

The incident took place on Thursday night when the model and the woman from Rajasthan came to a DJ party at a pub.

Around 10 p.m., the model fell unconscious and the three youths agree to drop her at her residence but surprisingly, the woman from Rajasthan does not join them.

Later, the youths drops the model at her residence near here.

On Friday morning, the model told her roommate of what happened to her the previous night, and her friend approached the local police to register a complaint.

In a few hours, the police took the three youths and the Rajasthan woman into custody for questioning and will produce them before a court on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the model was taken to a hospital for tests.

