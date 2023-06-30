1984 riots: CBI court summons trial court records, including case file and FIR, in Pul Bangash killing case

New Delhi [India], June 30 : Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday summoned the trial court related to the Pul Bangash case and the CBI's FIR in the matter against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler.

The CBI earlier filed a supplementary charge sheet against Tytler in the matter.

This matter is at the stage of consideration of the chargesheet.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vidhi Gupta Anand summoned the record room in charge along with the case file, from Karkardooma Court, on the next date of hearing.

The court has also asked the premier central probe agency to expedite the process of obtaining the FSL report of Tytler's voice sample.

Senior advocate HS Phoolka, appearing for the riot victims, requested the court to give a direction to expedite the process of the FSL report.

The matter was listed for further hearing on July 6.

During the hearing, the court observed that a closure report was filed by the CBI in 2007. A chargesheet was filed against another accused and the matter went to trial.

The court noted further that the FIR isn't there and neither was the investigating officer present on Friday.

"I have to see all those documents. Let the trial court records come," the ACMM said.

Those records would be required to consider the case, she added.

The CBI, last month, filed a supplementary chargesheet against Tytler in a case related to the killing of three Sikhs during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The CBI filed the chargesheet on May 20 in Rouse Avenue Court. This case is connected with the killing of three persons in the Pul Bangash area on November 1, 1984.

The anti-Sikh riots followed the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. In the supplementary chargesheet, Tytler, who was an MP at the time of the riots, was named as accused in the chargesheet.

In a statement, CBI mentioned that it had registered a case in November 2005 on an incident on November 1, 1984, in which Gurudwara Pul Bangash at Azad Market, Bara Hindu Rao, in the national capital was set on fire by a mob and three persons Sardar Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Gurcharan Singh were burnt to death near Gurudwara Pul Bangash.

The Commission of Inquiry, headed by Justice Nanavati, was set up in 2000 by the central government to inquire into the anti-Sikh riots of 1984.

After consideration of the commission's report, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a direction to the CBI to investigate the case against Tytler and others.

During the probe, the CBI claimed that it had collected evidence that the then Congress MP instigated, incited and provoked the mob assembled at Gurudwara Pul Bangash at Azad Market, following which the gurdwara was burned down and three Sikhs were killed. Shops nearby were burnt and looted as well, the CBI alleged.

