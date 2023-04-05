2 arrested for poaching bear cub in Chhattisgarh's Kanker

Kanker (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 5 : Two people were arrested for allegedly poaching a bear cub in a forest patch of Chhattisgarh's Kanker district and the mal's carcass was recovered from them, forest officials said.

"The arrested accused poachers have been identified as Tiju and Tiharu, both natives of Dhamtari district," the ranger said, elaborating that the duo were produced in a local court from where they were sent to judicial custody.

"The poaching recently took place at the Sarona forest range in the district," said Ranger Dhanlal Sahu.

According to the Ranger, the poachers recently killed the cub by using a bow and arrow and escaped with the mal's carcass.

"Before the on-duty forest guards could intercept them the poachers succeeded in fleeing the forest area," the Ranger said.

After learning about the poaching, forest officials launched an extensive probe, succeeded in identifying the accused persons and eventually arrested the duo along with the carcass of the bear cub.

"After the autopsy, the forest officials ensured the disposal of the carcass," the ranger added.

