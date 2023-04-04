2 Bengaluru-bound Vistara flights diverted to Chennai due to bad weather

New Delhi [India], April 4 : Two Bengaluru-bound Vistara flights on Tuesday were diverted to Tamil Nadu's Chennai, due to bad weather, the airlines said.

Two flights, which took off from Delhi and Goa separately, were diverted to Chennai.

Taking to Twitter, Vistara said, "Flight UK819 from Delhi to Bangalore (DEL - BLR) has been diverted to Chennai (MAA) due to bad weather at Bangalore Airport and is expected to arrive in Chennai at 1750 hours. Please stay tuned for further updates."

"Flight UK882 from Goa to Bangalore (GOI - BLR) has been diverted to Chennai (MAA) due to bad weather at Bangalore Airport and is expected to arrive in Chennai at 1648 hours. Please stay tuned for further updates," it said in another tweet.

Earlier in the day, a Varanasi-bound IndiGo flight had to make an emergency landing at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) at Shamshabad in Telangana, due to a technical problem.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation had confirmed that IndiGo Flight 6E897 had taken off from Bengaluru for Varanasi but made an emergency landing at 6:15 am after diverting to Shamshadabad airport.

The DGCA had said that there were 137 passengers on board and all are safe. The body also said that it has ordered an inquiry into the incident, said a senior official.

