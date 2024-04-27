2 CRPF personnel killed in attack by armed group in Manipur

Imphal, April 27 Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, including a sub-inspector, were killed while two others were injured after armed groups attacked a camp of security forces in Manipur’s Bishnupur district early on Saturday, the police said.

A police officer said that a suspected Kuki armed group opened fire and hurled bombs at a Meitei village in Narayansena under the Moirang police station, and one of the bombs exploded inside the outpost of 128 Battalion of CRPF, injuring four personnel.

While sub-inspector N. Sarkar (55) and head constable Arup Saini (40) succumbed to their injuries later, inspector Jadav Das and constable Aftab Hussain are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

Sarkar was a resident of Assam’s Kokrajhar, while Saini hailed from Bankura district in West Bengal.

The officer said that additional security forces have been rushed to the spot where a search operation is underway to find out the perpetrators.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, who also holds the Home portfolio, strongly condemned the attack.

“Strongly condemn the assault carried out against the Indian security forces, resulting in the tragic loss of two CRPF personnel in the Naransena area of Bishnupur district. Such actions demonstrate cowardice against the dedicated security personnel who work tirelessly day and night to uphold peace and stability in the state. Their sacrifice will not go in vain,” the CM tweeted.

Meanwhile, the tribal organisations in Manipur have criticised the police and the media for blaming Kuki militants for the attack.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) and the Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the two leading tribal bodies in the state, claimed that 'Valley-based insurgent groups' were responsible for the attack.

Saturday’s incident took place within three days after a vital bridge on National Highway-2 in Manipur's Kangpokpi district was badly damaged in a powerful IED blast on April 24, disrupting the movement of traffic between Manipur and the rest of the country via Nagaland.

