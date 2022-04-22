2 Girls walk out exam center as they were denied to give exam wearing hijab

Two petitioners named Aliya Assadi and Resham on Friday at the 2nd PUC exam were not allowed to write their 2nd PUC exam in Udupi after they said they would give the exam while wearing hijab. Earlier the education department strictly prohibited the wearing of a hijab during the exam.

Not only students but teachers and other authorities under the examination center were not allowed to wear hijab. Second PU commerce students Aliya Assadi and Resham collected their hall tickets and turned up donning burqas to take the exams at the Vidyodaya PU College in Udupi. However, the authorities tried to convince the girls but they refused to do so. The students argued for 45 minutes and walked out of the examination center to their homes.

Earlier it was reported that there will be,152 special forces, 858 taluk awareness forces, and 64 district forces in the exam centers. The exams will start from April 22 to May 18. There will be no gathering allowed within a 200-meter radius near exam centers and there will be police deployment at all centers. The government is also in talks to provide a transport system for the students so that they won't miss their exams.