2 held for duping people on pretext of providing Parle franchise

New Delhi, July 13 A gang of online fraudsters was busted with the arrest of two people who used to cheat people in the name of providing franchise of Parle biscuit company, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Ravi Lohar (27) and Kailash Kumar Singh (34), both residents of Jharkhand.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M. Harsh Wardhan said a complaint was received at Dwarka Cyber police station in which the complainant stated that he had applied for Parle distributorship from https://parledistributorship.com in February this year and transferred a total of Rs 13,40,080 in three different bank accounts, i.e., Indian Bank and Union Bank of India in the name of Parle franchise. Later the complainant found himself duped of about Rs 13 lakh.

Accordingly, based on the complaint, a case under section 420 and 34 of the IPC was registered at Dwarka Cyber police station.

During the investigation, details of the beneficiary bank accounts were obtained from concerned banks and it was found that the beneficiary bank account is being operated in the name of one Ravi Lohar.

"On the basis of technical surveillance he was traced out in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand and was subsequently nabbed from there," the DCP said.

During interrogation, he disclosed the name of his accomplice Kailash Kumar Singh, who was also involved in this fraud. On the instance of accused Ravi, co-accused Kailash was also apprehended by the police.

During interrogation, he disclosed that he had arranged bank accounts for one, namely, Sonu and he gave him 2 per cent of the cheating amount. After interrogation, the duo was arrested. "Some more persons are also involved in the present case and yet to be arrested," the official added.

