2 jawans, 2 girls held under suspicious circumstances in Srinagar

Srinagar, March 19 Two army soldiers and two local girls were held on Saturday in the Humhama area of Srinagar outskirts.

Sources said two army soldiers and two local girls were held by a shopkeeper in the Srinagar airport market on Saturday morning under suspicious circumstances.

"All the four were handed over to the police at the Humhama police post. Investigations are underway to find out the exact circumstances involving the apprehended persons", sources said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor