2 killed as heavy rainfall causes 15 house/wall collapse incidents in Delhi

New Delhi, July 9 At least 15 houses or other structures collapsed in the national capital on Sunday due to heavy rainfall, resulting in the loss of two lives and critical injuries to several others, officials said.

Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said:"'The first death was reported from Sundar Nagar, near the zoo. The second death occurred near St Stephen's Hospital."

As per police, a call reporting the collapse of a wall at the Veterinary Hospital near St. Stephen's Hospital in north Delhi was received and the local SHO and the staff promptly arrived at the scene.

It was found that a section of the back wall of the hospital campus had collapsed towards the vacant plot adjacent to the railway line and a woman and a minor girl present there were buried under the debris.

Both were rushed to the Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital and later transferred to Hindu Rao Hospital, where the woman, identified as Priti, 30, was pronounced dead, an official said.

The child sustained minor bruises and was out of danger.

The Fire Department received numerous calls throughout the day on Sunday, reporting house collapses and water logging.

