2 LeT terrorists killed in J&K encounter identified

Srinagar, Oct 10 Two terrorists killed in an encounter with the security forces at Tangpawa area in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district have been identified, officials said on Monday.

"On Sunday evening, acting on specific information generated by police regarding the presence of terrorists in Tangpawa area, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, Army (19RR) and CRPF (164Bn)," a police officer said.

During the search operation, as the joint search party approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter.

"In the ensuing encounter, two local terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. They have been identified as Aasif Ahmad Reshi and Wakeel Ahmad Bhat," the police said.

As per police records, both the slain terrorists were involved in several terror crime cases.

Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter.

