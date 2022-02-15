2 minors among 3 held for murder in south Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 15 Delhi Police has arrested three people including two minors for stabbing a man to death at the Neb Sarai area of the national capital, an official said here.

The accused were identified as Rakesh (21), a resident of Delhi and two minors.

DCP (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said on January 13, a PCR call regarding the stabbing incident was received at Neb Sarai police station. Acting on this information, the police staff rushed to the spot and found that the injured man was already taken to a nearby hospital. When the police reached the hospital, the doctor present informed them that the man was 'brought dead'.

Accordingly, a case under section 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered and investigation taken up. During the course of investigation, a police team was constituted which first collected CCTV footage of all relevant surrounding areas i.e. spot and the nearby crime spot. After examining several CCTV footages, the police found three suspects running nearby the crime spot.

"Their photographs were developed and shared with the beat staff to get any clue about them. Local sources were also deployed," the DCP said.

Accordingly, on February 14, Monday, a raid was conducted at Kudedaan, Bandh Road and the trio were apprehended. During the course of investigation, one of the minor boys disclosed that the deceased had made some objectionable comments on his family. Therefore, in order to take revenge, he along with his accomplices made a plan and stabbed the deceased.

The police have also recovered the knife used in the commission of the crime.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor