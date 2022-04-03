2 non-locals injured by terrorists in J-K's Pulwama

As many as two non-locals have been shot at and injured by terrorists in the Litter area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district, the Jammu and Kashmir Police informed on Saturday evening.

The police informed that a case has been registered against terrorists who had fired at two labourers, residents of Pathankot in Punjab.

At about 19:10 hours, Pulwama Police received information about a terror crime incident at the Nowpora Litter area of Pulwama where terrorists had fired upon two labourers. Senior police officers reached at the terror crime spot.

Officers attending the terror crime spot learnt that terrorists had fired upon two labourers identified as Dheeraj Dutt and Surinder Singh, who were both residents of Pathankot in Punjab.

The two locals were shot at in the Nowpora Litter area of Pulwama. Both the labourers received gunshot injuries and were immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment, the police informed.

The Police have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law.

The investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime. The area has been cordoned and the search to nab the accused in the area is going on.

Further probe into the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

