2 non-locals shot at by terrorists in Kashmir

Srinagar, April 4 Two non-locals were shot at and injured by terrorists in the Lijora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday, officials said.

They have been identified as Patlashwar Kumar, resident of Bihar and Joko Chowdary, also a resident of Bihar.

The injured have been moved to hospital for treatment.

Police parties have reached the spot and an operation has been started to nab the attackers.

Pertinently terrorists fired upon and injured two non-local labrouers from Pathankote at Nowpora Litter area in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday evening.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor