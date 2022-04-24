2 Pakistani Jaish terrorists slain in Kashmir gunfight

Srinagar, April 24 Two terrorists killed in an ongoing encounter with the security forces in the Mirhama area in South Kashmir's Kulgam district were Pakistani nationals belonging to proscribed outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), officials said on Sunday.

The two terrorists were killed on Saturday. "Both the killed JeM terrorists are Pakistani. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including two AK rifles, 7 AK magazines, 9 grenades etc were recovered from their possession. Search still going on," the Jammu and Kashmir Police quoting Inspector General Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar tweeted.

Police said based on specific input generated by the Kulgam police regarding the presence of terrorists in the Mirhama area of Kulgam, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the police and Army.

During the search operation, as the forces proceeded towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately which was retaliated effectively leading to the encounter.

