2 soldiers, terrorist killed in J&K encounter
By IANS | Published: February 19, 2022 01:00 PM2022-02-19T13:00:07+5:302022-02-19T13:10:08+5:30
Srinagar, Feb 19 Two soldiers and a terrorist were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday, police said.
Earlier in the day, a joint team of the police, CRPF and the army cordoned off the Chermarg Zainapora area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.
As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.
Two soldiers of 1 RR battalion who recieved gun shot injuries were moved to the hospital where they died later.
The identity of the killed terrorist has not been ascertained so far.
