2 terrorists killed in gunfight in J&K's Pulwama

Srinagar, May 30 Two terrorists were killed in a gunfight with the security forces in the Gundipora area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said on Monday.

"One more terrorist killed (Total 2). Two AK rifles recovered. Search going on," police said in a tweet.

The gunfight began on Sunday after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

On Sunday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police while quoting Inspector General Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar had said, "Two local terrorists of proscribed terror outfit JeM trapped in encounter including killer of our Martyr Constable Reyaz Ahmad. JeM terrorist Abid Shah had killed our unarmed colleague on 13/5/22."

Further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor