2 women die, 13 suffer burn injuries after bus catches fire in Gurugram

Gurugram, Nov 9 Two women have died while 13 people suffered burns after a moving sleeper bus caught fire on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway.

The incident took place on Wednesday night.

Police said that following a complaint, an FIR has been registered at Sector 40 police station on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Maya and Gayatri a resident of Uttar Pradesh.

The police have handed over the bodies to the kin after the post-mortem while all injured, who have suffered 30 to 50 per cent burns, are undergoing treatment.

A senior officer said that the cause of the fire is yet to be known and an investigation is underway.

Police said that the incident took place around 9 pm on Wednesday when a passenger bus travelling from Sector 12 Gurugram to Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur caught fire near the Jharsa flyover on the main carriageway connecting Delhi and Jaipur.

A senior police official said that some prohibited items were kept in the trunk of the bus which caught fire.

“We have received details about the owner of the bus and are trying to arrest the driver and the helper,” he said.

Fire Department Deputy Director Gulshan Kalra told IANS that three fire engines were rushed to the spot from Sector-29 fire station after we received information that a sleeper bus with registration number AR 01 K 7707 had caught fire on the carriageway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor