2-year-old boy crushed to death by tractor in Delhi's Bhajanpura
By ANI | Published: April 30, 2023 09:08 PM 2023-04-30T21:08:01+5:30 2023-04-30T21:10:02+5:30
New Delhi [India], April 30 : A two-year-old boy was crushed to death by a tractor in North East ...
New Delhi [India], April 30 : A two-year-old boy was crushed to death by a tractor in North East Delhi's Bhajanpura on Sunday.
The parents of the child are residents of Subhash Vihar.
According to Delhi Police, a call was received at 1.39 pm at Bhajanpura police station regarding a tractor running over a child on Delhi Darbar Road, Bhajanpura.
The police team rushed to the spot and detained the tractor driver, Idris (25), a resident of Loni Ghaziabad along with the tractor.
Police said the child was declared bright dead at the hospital. The body was sent to GTB Hospital for postmortem.
A case has been registered in the matter and the investigation is in progress.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app