20 injured as Telangana roadways bus rams lorry in Andhra's NTR district

NTR (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 3 : At least 20 people were injured on Wednesday after a Telangana Road Transport Corporation (RTC) bus rear ended a lorry on the National Highway in Jaggaiyapet mandal of Andhra Pradesh's NTR district, officials said.

A total of 42 persons were in the bus that was on its way to Hyderabad from Vijayawada.

Upon receiving information about the accident, efforts began to take out the passengers. Rescuers also put in much effort to pull out the driver of the bus who was got stuck inside the vehicle.

Travellers who sustained injuries were immediately transferred to a nearby government hospital.

Three people sustained serious injuries, police said.

Nobody in the lorry was injured.

Meanwhile, a recklessly driven crane hit two bikes in which four persons, including three minors died and one woman sustained injuries in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, a police official said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred in the Banganga area in the city last evening while the crane was moving downwards on the Banganga bridge. After crushing the bikes, the crane collided with a bus and stopped. The whole incident was also captured in the CCTV installed on the roadside

In April, four people died while 22 others sustained injuries in a road accident on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway near the Narhe area of Pune city. The collision took place between a truck and a private bus on the Highway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor