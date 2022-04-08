2017 actress assault case: Kerala Crime Branch summons Kavya Madhavan for interrogation

The Crime Branch of Kerala Police on Friday served notice to Malayalam actress Kavya Madhavan to appear for interrogation on Monday in the 2017 actress assault case.

Kavya is the wife of Malayalam actor Dileep who is the eighth accused in this case.

Recently, Crime Branch interrogated Dileep for two consecutive days. He was accused of conspiring with others to murder police officials who had been investigating the actor assault case.

Earlier, the Kerala High Court directed the probe team to conclude the investigation into the case by April 15.

The case pertains that an actress, who worked in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films, was allegedly abducted and molested inside her car by a group of men who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017.

( With inputs from ANI )

