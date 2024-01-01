2024 Gaganyaan Year: ISRO Gears Up for Helicopter-Based Drop Tests and GSLV Launches

ISRO's PSLV-C58 was lifted-off at 9:10am from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. This marks Indias first mission of 2024. PSLV--C58 will be studying the dark holes. Meanwhile ISRO Chairman S Somanath have given update regarding the Gaganyaan.

While talking to press conference S Somanath stated that,"2024 is going to be the year for Gaganyaan readiness...Along with that, we will have a helicopter-based drop test to prove the Parachute systems, there will be multiple drop tests. We also will have many hundreds of valuation tests. So it is going to be a Gaganyaan year. Along with that, we are going to have launches of GSLV."



What is Gaganyaan Mission?

The Gaganyaan spacecraft stands as the flagship vehicle within the Indian Human Spaceflight Program, designed specifically for crewed orbital missions. Engineered to accommodate three astronauts, the spacecraft is currently in development with a future iteration planned to include enhanced capabilities for rendezvous and docking maneuvers.