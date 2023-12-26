2024 Lok Sabha Elections: Nana Patekar Predicts Big Win for BJP

Renowned Bollywood actor Nana Patekar, known for his occasional controversies stemming from both his behavior and statements, recently made a prediction in an interview. He forecasted a landslide victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Following this statement, people are questioning whether he has become a devoted supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, often referred to as a "Modi Bhakta."

He stated, "BJP will win big in the next elections. There is no alternative to BJP. So much good work is being done. I will not be surprised if BJP wins 350-375 seats." Addressing comments about his apparent support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Patekar remarked, "I ignore negative things. Some people have been telling me that you have become a Modi bhakt. If they have done good work, then we should speak well about them. Even if you call me a Modi bhakt, it's fine. I am not affiliated with any party. When will we start speaking well about the good things? If everything seems bad to you, then that's your problem. I do what I think is right."

Earlier, Nana Patekar became the center of a new controversy during the filming of a movie on a busy narrow street in Varanasi. A widely circulated video shows the actor slapping a fan who tried to take a selfie with him on the film set created a buzz on social media.