20th meeting of Network Planning Group held

The government on Thursday said that all 36 States and Union Territories have been integrated into the GatiShakti Sanchar portal of the Department of Telecommunications.

The Network Planning Group (NPG) held its 20th meeting on June 8, 2022 at Udyog Bhawan, New Delhi.

It was chaired by the Special Secretary, Logistics Division, DPIIT Amrit Lal Meena and saw active participation from member ministries/departments including Ministry of Road Transport and Highways of India, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Ministry of Power, Department of Telecommunications and NITI Aayog. The forum saw senior officials from these ministries deliberate on various agendas on logistic capacities and PM Gati Shakti.

Applauding the recently launched GatiShakti Sanchar portal of the Department of Telecommunications, it was highlighted that all 36 States and UTs have been integrated into the portal. The Department of Telecommunications will soon be convening a meeting with all NPG members to further accelerate the process of integrating the portal into the National Master Plan.

As an approach towards multimodal infrastructure, the Ministry of Railways will soon be creating 100 cargo terminals that have easier connectivity with roads and ports. The senior official from the Ministry shared that various details identification, timelines and mapping are already underway and will soon be shared with all other member ministries/departments for in-depth coordination.

The Special Secretary also highlighted the role that the National Master Plan portal plays in integrating inter-ministerial planning and coordination. The NPG members were requested to maintain periodic engagement with the BISAG-N and regular project updates in the portal. Members were also advised to regularise planning and project mapping through the portal.

The NPG members were apprised of the latest guidelines from the Ministry of Financed which mandates the examination of logistics and connectivity projects by the Network Planning Group.

Through the Network Planning Group, all 8 infrastructure Ministries/Departments are taking up integrated planning, synchronised implementation and consolidated decision.

Prime Minister launched PM Gati Shakti - National Master Plan for Multi-modal Connectivity, essentially a digital platform to bring 16 Ministries including Railways and Roadways together for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects. The multi-modal connectivity will provide integrated and seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods and services from one mode of transport to another. It will facilitate the last mile connectivity of infrastructure and also reduce travel time for people.

( With inputs from ANI )

