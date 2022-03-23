21-yr-old held with pistol at Delhi Metro station

New Delhi, March 23 A 21-year-old man, carrying a country-made pistol inside his luggage, was caught by the personnel of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at a Metro Station in the national capital on Wednesday, an official said.

The said passenger was identified as Nishant Upadhayay, a resident of Agra in Uttar Pradesh.

The official said the incident took place around 10 a.m. when the CISF personnel were screening people's baggage through an X-BIS machine at Hazrat Nizamuddin metro station.

"A CISF Constable noticed a suspicious image inside the bag of a passenger. Immediately, he stopped the conveyor belt of the X-BIS machine as well as the passenger," the official said, adding that the bag was then checked physically in the presence of the passenger.

"On physical checking of the bag, a Desi Katta (country made pistol) was detected from the bag. Immediately, the matter was informed to the senior officers of CISF, Station Controller & DMRP," the official said.

On questioning, the said passenger did not reply satisfactorily and was later handed over to the Delhi Police along with the seized country made pistol.

