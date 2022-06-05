24 killed in Uttarkashi bus accident

Uttarkashi, June 5 At least 24 people were killed after a bus carrying pilgrims fell into a gorge near Damta on the Yamunotri National Highway in Uttrakhand's Uttarkashi district on Sunday, police said.

The bus had around 30 pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh and a driver. The accident took place between Damta and Bernigad, which is around 70 km from Yamunotri Dham at around 7.15 p.m. after the driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel. It was said that this was his third trip without a rest.

So far the bodies of 24 pilgrims have been retrieved while six others injured are undergoing treatment at Damta Primary Health Centre for first aid.

