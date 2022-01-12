25 women among 28 held for cheating people in name of PMEGP

New Delhi, Jan 12 As many as 28 people, including 25 women, were arrested for cheating over 1,000 people on the pretext of providing loans under the Pradhan Mantri Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), an official said on Wednesday.

According to the official, a complaint was lodged by a woman, stating she received a phone call from a person named Satish who introduced himself as a bank employee. He offered her a loan of Rs 6 lakh under the PMEGP. As per the scheme, Rs 5 lakh were to be returned as main loan and Rs 1 lakh would be subsidy.

The complainant fell into his trap and transferred Rs 21,500 into the bank account provided by the cheat. Later on, the cheat started ignoring the complainant and stopped taking her calls.

Based on this complaint, the police registered an FIR under sections 420 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code at the Budh Vihar police station and initiated a probe.

During the course of investigation, the details of the bank accounts of the complainant as well as of the accused were obtained. It was revealed that the cheated money was further transferred from the account of Satish Kumar to the UPI account of Shubhan Khan.

On Tuesday, on the basis of a tip-off, a raid was conducted in a building located near Mehendra Park where 28 persons, including 25 women were found working in a fake call centre.

The main accused were identified as Yogesh Mishra, Sunita Sharma, Subhan Khan and Diku, among 24 other accused.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the gang of cheats used to offer loans under the PMEGP through telecalling. They used to cheat by both methods i.e. online and offline.

The gang cheated more than 1,000 people in the last 2 years, pocketing huge amounts of money. They used to change the address to escape from legal action.

"The accused persons are being interrogated further for their involvement in other cases," the official added.

