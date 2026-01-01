260 million litres of wastewater treated daily, but 86 MLD reused: Noida Authority to NGT

New Delhi, Jan 1 The New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (Noida Authority) has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that while it treats about 260 million litres per day (MLD) of wastewater through its sewage treatment plants (STPs), only around 86 MLD is currently being reused, with the rest largely discharged into drains.

The information was provided in an affidavit filed in a suo motu case registered by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), following a media report that alleged the Noida Authority was dumping treated water into drains instead of recycling it for irrigation purposes.

Placing details of eight operational STPs on record, the Noida Authority told the NGT that treated water is being reused mainly for parks, green belts and wetlands, as well as supplied on demand for construction activities at subsidised rates.

It is also provided free of cost to various departments for horticulture, firefighting and sprinkling.

The affidavit stated that out of the 260 MLD treated daily, 174 MLD continues to be discharged into drains.

The NGT had earlier noted that even as per the Noida Authority’s own projections, less than 50 per cent of treated water would be utilised till the second quarter of 2026.

In its order passed in May 2025, the green tribunal recorded that “the Noida Authority is presently generating 260 MLD of STP treated water and… will be able to utilise only 120 MLD of STP treated water by the 2nd quarter of 2026, meaning thereby even 50 per cent of the STP treated water will not be utilised as per the existing plan”.

In its latest affidavit, the Noida Authority has submitted sample analysis reports for October and November 2025, claiming that the quality of treated water meets prescribed standards. It also stated that reuse is being enhanced in phases, with pipeline projects underway to connect STPs in Sectors 123 and 168 to adjoining sectors.

The Noida Authority further said that 80 MLD of treated water is earmarked for supply to NTPC Dadri under a memorandum of understanding signed in June 2018.

Referring to an earlier NGT order, it said this quantity cannot be diverted elsewhere as it has to be supplied to NTPC, although the issue is pending due to recall proceedings sought by NTPC on various grounds.

