3 arrested with arms and ammunition in Kashmir
By IANS | Published: January 28, 2022 11:54 PM2022-01-28T23:54:05+5:302022-01-29T00:05:15+5:30
Srinagar, Jan 28 Three persons were arrested with arms and ammunition in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on ...
Srinagar, Jan 28 Three persons were arrested with arms and ammunition in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Friday in a joint operation carried out by the police and the army, officials said.
"Based on specific @JmuKmrPolice inputs, joint MVIP was established today at Shuhama, Hadura," the army said in a tweet.
On being signalled to stop, three persons tried to escape but were apprehended and two pistols, three magazines and two Chinese grenades, it said.
A case has been registered and further investigations have been started.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app