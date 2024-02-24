3 doctors, nursing officer put on APO in wrong blood transfusion case in Jaipur

Jaipur, Feb 24 Three doctors and a nursing officer have been put on Awaiting Posting Order (APO) in wrong blood transfusion case in Jaipur, officials said on Saturday.

The accused medical staff has been identified as orthopedic specialist S.K. Goyal, Daulat Ram and Rishabh Chalana and Nursing Officer Ashok Kumar Verma.

On February 12, 23-year-old deceased Sachin Sharma was admitted to Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur following a road accident. He was administered the wrong blood transfusion. The patient had O+ blood group but was transfused AB+ blood due to which his kidneys failed. He passed away on Friday.

“Sachin’s death is sad. All the accused medical staff have been put on Awaiting Posting Order,” Rajasthan Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar said.

SMS Hospital Medical Superintendent Achal Sharma said that the investigation by a board was constituted and the confidential report was submitted to the government.

