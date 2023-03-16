3 held for creating fake govt dept, duping people

New Delhi, March 16 The Delhi Police arrested three men including the one who posed as a Deputy Superintendent of Police for duping job-seekers of Rs 5 lakh each by allegedly creating a fake government department 'Department of Criminal Intelligence' under the Ministry of Home Affairs and promising the victims multiple posts, an official said on Thursday.

According to police, specific inputs were received that one Ashish Chaudhary is running a fake employment racket and duping gullible youth and also running a fake training centre at Rawta-Daurala Road, Jafaurpur Kalan, Delhi.

"A raid was conducted and 10 men and a woman candidates were found under training in a hall inside the training centre while Ashish was delivering lectures to them. On enquiry, they said Ashish Chaudhary portrayed himself as DSP of Department of Criminal Intelligence working under the MHA," said Ravindra Singh Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime).

During interrogation, Ashish broke down and divulged that he is not even a matriculate but a conman running the fake employment racket.

"He cheated several candidates for the post of Constable/Office Assistant/MTS/Clerk etc after collecting around Rs 5 lakh from each candidate," said the Special CP.

At Ashish's instance, co-accused Govind Kaushik, a resident of Chanderlok, Ashok Nagar and Amit Kumar, a resident of Surajkund, Faridabad have also been arrested who helped him to set up the fake employment racket and provided candidates.

"Many forged documents, stamps, police dress, shoes, belt, cash Rs 3 lakh etc were recovered from their possession. The accused Ashish was taken on police remand to connect all the dots of the case and to arrest the other co-accused as well as recover case properties and evidence," said the Special CP.

The Special CP said that Ashish has been running this racket since 2021 and took the premises on rent in 2022.

"The fake training module has been running since May, 2022. Ashish told his contacts that this is a secret recruitment of under-cover agents for top under-cover operations of the government. He made them believe that if they disclosed this fact to anyone, they would lose their jobs. He portrayed himself as the top under-cover agent of govt of India, who is delegated this job by senior IPS officers and officials of MHA. Fake call letters were issued by him and fake identity cards were prepared," said the official.

"The candidates were told after three months that since all vacancies were filled at North Block, they will have to work at the same place for the next five years. The candidates were kept under strict discipline, protocol and always kept busy in miscellaneous activities. They were repeatedly warned of harsh and strict action if they talked to any outsider about the job," said the official.

