3 held with cash worth Rs 54 L in Kolkata before Lok Sabha polls

Kolkata, March 16 The Kolkata Police said on Saturday that the officers of its Anti-Rowdy Section (ARS) have arrested three persons and recovered cash worth Rs 54 lakh from them following night-long operations at two business hubs in the city hours before announcement of the Lok Sabha elections.

A senior official said that on late Friday night, the ARS police officers raided a particular residence at the business hub of Posta in central Kolkata and seized an amount of Rs 24 lakh from two persons.

The police officers questioned the two accused persons about the source of funds and when they were unable to give any satisfactory answer they were arrested.

Similarly, the city police official said an amount of Rs 30 lakh was recovered from another person at a residential flat under Bowbazar police station in central Kolkata early Saturday morning.

The accused person also could not give any satisfactory answer either on the source of the funds or the purpose for which he was carrying it. Therefore, he was also arrested.

The police have started a detailed investigation about the sources of the funds and the purpose for which the three arrested persons were carrying them before the Lok Sabha polls.

