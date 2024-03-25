3 houses gutted in Srinagar blaze, 2 firemen injured
By IANS | Published: March 25, 2024 10:29 PM2024-03-25T22:29:11+5:302024-03-25T22:30:05+5:30
Srinagar, March 25 Three residential houses were gutted in J&K's Srinagar city on Monday and two firemen were ...
Srinagar, March 25 Three residential houses were gutted in J&K's Srinagar city on Monday and two firemen were injured while fighting the blaze, officials said.
A massive fire was reported from the Nowpora locality in the evening.
"Fire started from a house and spread to other houses quickly. Fire and emergency services personnel reached the spot and started rescue and firefighting operations. During the firefighting, 2 firemen sustained burn injuries. They were immediately shifted to a hospital. Three residential houses have been extensively damaged in this incident," an official said, adding that the exact cause of the blaze is being ascertained.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app