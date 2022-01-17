3 killed as truck hits bike in Patna

Patna, Jan 17 Three persons, including a woman, died after a speeding truck hit a bike in Patna on Monday morning.

The deceased were identified as Rita Devi (55), Pankaj Raut (25) and Sudama Raut (15). All of them were returning on the bike from Gaurichak to their native place in Fatuha. The victims had gone to Gaurichak on Sunday evening to fix the marriage of Rita's son.

The accident took place due to low visibility in the Aman Bigha village under Shahjahanpur located on state highway 78. The impact of the accident was such that the bike tossed in the air and fell around 30 meters away from the spot.

"We have sent the dead bodies for the postmortem in Nalanda Medical College and Hospital. The errant driver managed to escape from the spot. We are making efforts to arrest the accused," said an official of the Shahjahanpur police station.

Following the incident, local villagers blocked the road for two hours, which led to huge traffic snarls on state highway 78.

